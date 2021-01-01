Houndstooth
by Tweed
Tutti Frutti is a cross between Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, Sour Diesel and Diesel Ryder. This flower is covered in oversized resinous green nugs that are coated with vibrant red, purple and golden hairs. Expect a punch of citrus and sweet flavours and smells like a bowl of fruit loops!
As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.
