Hybrid

Tutti Frutti 1.5g 3-pack

by Weed Me

Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Tutti Frutti 1.5g 3-pack
Weed Me Cannabis Pre-rolls Tutti Frutti 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Tutti Frutti is a cross between Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, Sour Diesel and Diesel Ryder. This flower is covered in oversized resinous green nugs that are coated with vibrant red, purple and golden hairs. Expect a punch of citrus and sweet flavours and smells like a bowl of fruit loops!

About this brand

Weed Me is a privately held licensed producer with a state-of-the-art facility based in Pickering, Ontario. Our focus is small batch hydroponic cultivation, where we combine superior genetics with advanced indoor cultivation technology, that is helping redefine premium grown craft cannabis in Canada.

About this strain

Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti

As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

