  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. CRACKLE WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP

CRACKLE WASHED, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX OLIVE CAP

by Weed To Wear

5.04
$29.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

100% fine cotton chino twill. Unstructured garment washed 6-panel cap.Self-cloth velcro strap with bungee loop for easy handling. 6 matching color sewn eyelets. Embroidered Holy Smoke Leaf Logo

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

4 customer reviews

5.04

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
buying this right now
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
whoa i love this design and print
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
this pattern is so cool