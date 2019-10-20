 Loading…

DOBBY MESH TRUCKER, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX BLACK CAP

by Weed To Wear

5.04
$29.50MSRP

About this product

Firm buckram 6 panel mid profile trucker. Embroidered H.S. Leaf Logo.

About this brand

Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

4 customer reviews

5.04

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
i love this entire outfit
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
i love it!!
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
aww this is so nice