POUCH POCKET, CALIFORNIA WAVE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE

by Weed To Wear

5.05
$62.50MSRP

About this product

1x1 spandex ribbed cuffs and waistband, double-needle stitched pouch pocket, modern slim fit,The California Wave Logo embroidered left breast.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........e
embroidered always looks the best
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
this is such a good hoodie i love that its embroidered
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
perfect hoodie for my sister