 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE

POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE

by Weed To Wear

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Weed To Wear Apparel Hoodies POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE
Weed To Wear Apparel Hoodies POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE
Weed To Wear Apparel Hoodies POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE
Weed To Wear Apparel Hoodies POUCH POCKET, HOLY SMOKE EMBROIDERED, UNISEX HOODIE

$62.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

1x1 spandex ribbed cuffs and waistband, double-needle stitched pouch pocket, modern slim fit, H.S. Leaf Logo embroidered left breast.

About this brand

Weed To Wear Logo
Weed to Wear is cannabis inspired vintage apparel collections. Beginning with two brand collections, The California Wave and Holy Smoke, Weed to Wear will continue to grow its products in the future.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Sun Oct 20 2019
m........c
embroidered is the best!
Sun Oct 20 2019
m........a
i love this one, simple and chill <3 holy smoke
Sat Oct 19 2019
T........e
i want this in black and grey!!