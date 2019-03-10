Blueberry Seagull is a WeedMD Indica dominant proprietary strain that has been hand selected by our phenotype hunters. This strain has crisp concentrated hints of blueberries while harbouring sweet floral undertones. The flowers are light green with light orange hues throughout.
Great bud. Had 2 batches and one was a bit dry. I got a definite blue berry and blue cheese smell and taste. Buds density was middle of road not overly dense but not fluffy. The better batch had some sticky to it. Love the effects of this strain. Good solid but mellow buzz did not get couch lock. Feel mellow and content. Awesome sleep. Worth buying if you like a good tasting moderare strength indica.
Shire_toker
on February 1st, 2019
Was listed on BCS as 18-20% thc and came in at a disappointing 15%. Buds have a nice blueberry smell, and are decently dense. Good indica
TeamScienceOttawa
on January 8th, 2019
Okay this is some proprietary strain produced by WeedMD. It's either Indica or Indica dominant, but there's so little info out there about this that's all I can tell you about the strain other than clearly it's related to the numerous other Blueberry strains out there. Total THC was 16.3% for the batch I got, and no CBD. The first thing that will hit you once you open the container is the smell of BlueBerry's - it was so strong I nearly poured some of this into a batch of pancakes. Now that I think about it, a good plan might be to get some of this in concentrate, use that to make cannabutter, and then use that to make your pancakes. Back to the smoke, while the smell of the bud was very nice that scent is unfortunately gone when you actually smoke, and I found it to be a little harsh. But the effect was nice and relaxing. Smoke some of this before bed and you'll be out like a light. You can get away with smoking this during the day as it didn't cause my any couch lock but overall this is an ideal night time smoke. Took one star away because the flower I got was a little on the dry side, plus that nice scent I got when I opened the package just wasn't present during the smoke.
