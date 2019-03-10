TeamScienceOttawa on January 8th, 2019

Okay this is some proprietary strain produced by WeedMD. It's either Indica or Indica dominant, but there's so little info out there about this that's all I can tell you about the strain other than clearly it's related to the numerous other Blueberry strains out there. Total THC was 16.3% for the batch I got, and no CBD. The first thing that will hit you once you open the container is the smell of BlueBerry's - it was so strong I nearly poured some of this into a batch of pancakes. Now that I think about it, a good plan might be to get some of this in concentrate, use that to make cannabutter, and then use that to make your pancakes. Back to the smoke, while the smell of the bud was very nice that scent is unfortunately gone when you actually smoke, and I found it to be a little harsh. But the effect was nice and relaxing. Smoke some of this before bed and you'll be out like a light. You can get away with smoking this during the day as it didn't cause my any couch lock but overall this is an ideal night time smoke. Took one star away because the flower I got was a little on the dry side, plus that nice scent I got when I opened the package just wasn't present during the smoke.