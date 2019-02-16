ookyspookycooky
on February 16th, 2019
This is a fantastic strain, beautiful big buds for a great price. Great uplifting high with a nice relaxing end to it. Would recommend you give this strain a go!
Ghost Train Haze is a sativa dominant strain with typical sativa stretching. The dense inflorescences (buds) are a lighter green with orange/golden complimentary tones. The lineage of Ghost Train Haze is Ghost OG x Neviles Wreck. Ghost OG is an indica dominant strain and Neviles Wreck is a sativa dominant strain. Ghost Train Haze has notes of floral, citrus and hints of spice.
on January 6th, 2019
WeedMD is like the amazon of OCS better prices than everyone else and better product, please expand and have more inventory before running out we need you weedMD
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.