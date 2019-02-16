 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by WeedMD

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze is a sativa dominant strain with typical sativa stretching. The dense inflorescences (buds) are a lighter green with orange/golden complimentary tones. The lineage of Ghost Train Haze is Ghost OG x Neviles Wreck. Ghost OG is an indica dominant strain and Neviles Wreck is a sativa dominant strain. Ghost Train Haze has notes of floral, citrus and hints of spice.

ookyspookycooky

This is a fantastic strain, beautiful big buds for a great price. Great uplifting high with a nice relaxing end to it. Would recommend you give this strain a go!

AtomicFlyingCow

WeedMD is like the amazon of OCS better prices than everyone else and better product, please expand and have more inventory before running out we need you weedMD

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

WeedMD is a HEALTH CANADA LICENSED PRODUCER under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).﻿ WeedMD’s team of knowledgeable professionals are committed to providing physicians and patients the resources and guidance needed to customize the best treatment plan. CUSTOMER SERVICE Our WeedMD team is always available to answer any questions; your inquiries are our priority. Call us, toll-free, at 1-844-WEEDMD-6 (1-844-933-3636), or email at us at SENDMEINFORMATION@WEEDMD.COM. QUALITY ASSURANCE At WeedMD our medical cannabis is produced in compliance with the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and all of our products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to safe and consistent products.