Lemon Kush Clone

by WeedMD

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

WeedMD is a HEALTH CANADA LICENSED PRODUCER under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).﻿ WeedMD’s team of knowledgeable professionals are committed to providing physicians and patients the resources and guidance needed to customize the best treatment plan. CUSTOMER SERVICE Our WeedMD team is always available to answer any questions; your inquiries are our priority. Call us, toll-free, at 1-844-WEEDMD-6 (1-844-933-3636), or email at us at SENDMEINFORMATION@WEEDMD.COM. QUALITY ASSURANCE At WeedMD our medical cannabis is produced in compliance with the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and all of our products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to safe and consistent products.