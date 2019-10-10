 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pedro's Sweet Sativa

by WeedMD

Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a Canadian bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica. The result is a Sativa dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile and high THC content.

Sheppard65

Extremely tasteful and has a lovely aroma. Great mid tier weed priced reasonable at $40 for 3.5g

83chemdawg

In my opinion this is Sativa that hits like an indica. Everyone in shop speaks of this strain like it’s their first cousin. Extremely frosty buds, to the point of appearing as though they were rolled in keef. Not really dense but breaks up perfectly. Price point is great for this one too.

moneill71

Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a daily dose of pixie dust for my husband and I. The terpene profile in this strain is mad science! With the uplifting Limonene you get a beautifully content feeling and the decent dose of Humulene leaves you not fighting for leftovers in the fridge. Anyone trying to watch their diet would love this. It’s not overpowering in smaller amounts making it a good anytime strain, but with more saturation expect a good date night! Whoever thought this strain up, you’re my hero!

WeedMD is a HEALTH CANADA LICENSED PRODUCER under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).﻿ WeedMD’s team of knowledgeable professionals are committed to providing physicians and patients the resources and guidance needed to customize the best treatment plan. CUSTOMER SERVICE Our WeedMD team is always available to answer any questions; your inquiries are our priority. Call us, toll-free, at 1-844-WEEDMD-6 (1-844-933-3636), or email at us at SENDMEINFORMATION@WEEDMD.COM. QUALITY ASSURANCE At WeedMD our medical cannabis is produced in compliance with the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and all of our products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to safe and consistent products.