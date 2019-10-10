Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
Extremely tasteful and has a lovely aroma. Great mid tier weed priced reasonable at $40 for 3.5g
Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a Canadian bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica. The result is a Sativa dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile and high THC content.
on August 9th, 2019
In my opinion this is Sativa that hits like an indica. Everyone in shop speaks of this strain like it’s their first cousin. Extremely frosty buds, to the point of appearing as though they were rolled in keef. Not really dense but breaks up perfectly. Price point is great for this one too.
on July 25th, 2019
Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a daily dose of pixie dust for my husband and I. The terpene profile in this strain is mad science! With the uplifting Limonene you get a beautifully content feeling and the decent dose of Humulene leaves you not fighting for leftovers in the fridge. Anyone trying to watch their diet would love this. It’s not overpowering in smaller amounts making it a good anytime strain, but with more saturation expect a good date night! Whoever thought this strain up, you’re my hero!