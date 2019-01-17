WEEDMATRIX
on January 17th, 2019
really low quality..
Ultra Clone by WeedMD
on January 17th, 2019
on January 6th, 2019
i'm pretty sure this is suppose to say ultra sour . but ya great strain
Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.