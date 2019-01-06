White Shark is a Sativa dominant strain which has won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997 for best Hybrid. White Shark is a cross between Super Skunk x Brazilian x South Indian. Super Skunk is an Indica dominant strain while Brazilian and South Indian are Sativa dominant. White Shark shows characteristics from both a Sativa and an Indica. The inflorescences (buds) are dense, light green and express subtle golden hues. The aroma consists of notes of pine, lemon and complimentary grape undertones.
super impressed with this strain! really big frosty nugs that actually took up most of the container. definitely a mood boosting, giggly, creative, and mostly head high strain that you also feel hit you sort of in your t zone. this is a great strain for creative projects or just chilling out with friends
Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.
