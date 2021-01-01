About this product

Acapulco Gold feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Acapulco Gold has been derived from: Mexican x Central American. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Acapulco Gold feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 425 to 575 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 46.05 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Acapulco Gold feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/acapulco-gold-feminized-seeds