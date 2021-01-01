 Loading…

Hybrid

ACDC feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

ACDC feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. ACDC has been derived from: Cannatonic. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. ACDC feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 30 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, pine, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy the ACDC feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/acdc-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

