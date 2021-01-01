 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds
Hybrid

AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds

$84.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 25% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 48 has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Thai x Mexican x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 90 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative. Now in stock and available from 33.95 USD (5 seeds). Buy these AK 48 autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/ak-48-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

AK-48

AK-48
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian GoldThaiMexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review