Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Alpine Star CBD has been derived from: Alpine Star CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 120 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/alpine-star-cbd-feminized-seeds