  5. Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds
Indica

Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Alpine Star CBD has been derived from: Alpine Star CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 120 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Alpine Star CBD feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/alpine-star-cbd-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Alpine Star, often labeled as Alpine OG, is an earthy, citrus mix of Tahoe OG and Sensi Star genetics. Zesty lemon flavors lead Alpine Star’s wave of relaxing indica effects. The pain relieving properties of Alpine Star radiate from the head and neck, calming anxieties and muscle tension as the effects descend to the lower extremities.

