Sativa

Amnesia Haze feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze feminized seeds

Amnesia Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze has been derived from: Original Amnesia Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Amnesia Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 to 250 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed, lazy. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Amnesia Haze feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-haze-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

