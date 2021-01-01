About this product

Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze x White Widow has been derived from: Amnesia haze x white widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, social. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-haze-x-white-widow-feminized-seeds