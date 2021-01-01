 Loading…

Sativa

Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds

About this product

Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Amnesia has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 100 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 375 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-amnesia-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.

