Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$69.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Haze has been derived from: Original Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-haze-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Haze is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.