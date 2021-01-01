 Loading…

Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds

About this product

Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Jack Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Jack Herer x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 150 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 120 to 250 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Jack Widow autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-jack-widow-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

Jack Widow

Jack Widow

As the name suggests, this sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two infamous, award-winning strains: White Widow and Jack Herer. The plant lives up to its lineage, with high THC content and stable, long-lasting sativa effects. Its growing difficulty is easy to moderate. As a plant, Jack Widow is compact, resistant, and high yielding. Flowering times are quick, between 6 and 7 weeks.

