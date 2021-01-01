Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds
Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big White Widow has been derived from: White Widow x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 250 to 350 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-white-widow-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
