Indica

Black Domina regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Black Domina regular seeds grows into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Black Domina has been derived from: Ortega x Afghani x Hash Plant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 61 days. Black Domina regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 120 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Black Domina regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/black-domina-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Black Domina

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern LightsOrtegaHash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.

