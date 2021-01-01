About this product

BlackJack regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. BlackJack has been derived from: Black Domina x Jock Horror. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. BlackJack regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 to 170 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 to 270 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, pepper and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.