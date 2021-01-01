Bubba Kush feminized seeds
Bubba Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Bubba Kush has been derived from: Bubblegum x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Bubba Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 800 to 1500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, kush, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, giggly, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. Now in stock and available from 52.08 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Bubba Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bubba-kush-feminized-seeds
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.
