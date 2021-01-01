About this product

Bubba Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Bubba Kush has been derived from: Bubblegum x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Bubba Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 800 to 1500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, kush, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, giggly, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. Now in stock and available from 52.08 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Bubba Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bubba-kush-feminized-seeds