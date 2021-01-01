About this product

C-47 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. C-47 has been derived from: Critical x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. C-47 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, mango, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, talkative.