Hybrid

Cannatonic feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Cannatonic feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cannatonic has been derived from: G13 Haze x MK Ultra. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Cannatonic feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sour, sweet, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Cannatonic feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cannatonic-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

