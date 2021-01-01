Cannatonic feminized seeds
Cannatonic feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cannatonic has been derived from: G13 Haze x MK Ultra. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Cannatonic feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sour, sweet, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Cannatonic feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cannatonic-feminized-seeds
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
