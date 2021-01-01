About this product

CBD Express autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Express has been derived from: Solodiol x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. CBD Express autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 300 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, stoned. Now in stock and available from 69.44 USD (5 seeds). Buy the CBD Express autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-express-autoflowering-seeds