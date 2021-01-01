 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD Kush regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

$31.12MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

CBD Kush regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. CBD Kush has been derived from: Kush x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 300 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, spicy, sweet, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the CBD Kush regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-kush-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

CBD Kush

CBD Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

