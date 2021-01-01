 Loading…

Indica

Chemdawg feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Chemdawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chemdawg has been derived from: OG kush x Chemdawg 4. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Chemdawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 250 cm and will yield 700 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 49.62 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chemdawg feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chemdawg-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

