About this product

Chemdawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chemdawg has been derived from: OG kush x Chemdawg 4. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Chemdawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 250 cm and will yield 700 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 49.62 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chemdawg feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chemdawg-feminized-seeds