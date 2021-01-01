About this product

Chiquita Banana feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Chiquita Banana has been derived from: OG kush x Banana unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Chiquita Banana feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 160 cm and will yield 800 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, spicy, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chiquita Banana feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chiquita-banana-feminized-seeds