Chocolope feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Chocolope has been derived from: OG Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Chocolope feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chocolope feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chocolope-feminized-seeds