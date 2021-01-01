 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Critical White regular seeds
Hybrid

Critical White regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Critical White regular seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Critical White regular seeds

$28.29MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Critical White regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Critical White has been derived from: Critical Mass x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Critical White regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 100 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: skunk, sweet, ammonia and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Critical White regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-white-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Critical Widow

Critical Widow
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Critical Widow by Mr. Nice Seeds combines a resinous White Widow hybrid with the heavy-hitting indica Critical Mass. This mostly indica strain rewards growers with high yields of fruity, crystal-packed buds that finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review