Sativa

Durban Poison feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

5.01
$79.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Durban Poison feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Durban Poison has been derived from: Durban x Unknown Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. Durban Poison feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, haze, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 47.71 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Durban Poison feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/durban-poison-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fri Jun 28 2019
H........g
I fell in love with the pictures on their site and I ordered this Durban 3 months ago, as of this moment, the plants are maturing fast and although they are not as pretty as this picture,they still look great. Reliable company, fast shipment, nice range of species and great customer support.