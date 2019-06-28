Durban Poison feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressSkip to Reviews
$79.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Durban Poison feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Durban Poison has been derived from: Durban x Unknown Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. Durban Poison feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, haze, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 47.71 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Durban Poison feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/durban-poison-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.