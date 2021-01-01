About this product

GG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. GG has been derived from: ApePower x MonkeyWeed x HealthMonkey. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. G Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: lemon, sour, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, uplifting.