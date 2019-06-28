Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds
Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Granddaddy Purple has been derived from: Big Bud x Purple Urkle. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 77 days. Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. https://weedseedsexpress.com/granddaddy-purple-feminized-seeds
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.