About this product

Green Crack feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x 1989 SSSC Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Green Crack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 200 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 350 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, social, talkative, uplifting. View all details about Green Crack feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 56.37 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Green Crack feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/green-crack-feminized-seeds