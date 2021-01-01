 Loading…

Sativa

Green Crack feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Green Crack feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Green Crack feminized seeds

About this product

Green Crack feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x 1989 SSSC Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Green Crack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 200 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 350 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, social, talkative, uplifting. View all details about Green Crack feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 56.37 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Green Crack feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/green-crack-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

