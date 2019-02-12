 Loading…

  5. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) seeds
Hybrid

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

5.01
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) seeds

$89.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Would you like to grow Girl Scout Cookies yourself? Buy our GCS feminized seeds while they are in sale, one of the most popular strains on Leafly! GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds) grows into a stunning cannabis plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. The strain has been derived from OG Kush x Durban Poison and is easy to grow due the high mold resistance. GSC can be grown indoors as well as outdoors, has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days and is well suited for growing methods like SOG and SCROG. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 190 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has tastes like chocolate, earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper and woody. Effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social and uplifting. Buy one of the most popular strains on Leafly at Weedseedsexpress. Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/girl-scout-cookies-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

Tue Feb 12 2019
P........y
I got great help from Weedseedsexpress by selecting a suitable strain. It turned out Girl Scout Cookies was the one for me :) Received my seeds within a week (California), a solid package and very discreet. Growing these babies for 8 weeks now and it is more than I expected, Maybe because it is just my second grow but it is such a beauty! Many thanks, especially to David!