GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) seeds
Would you like to grow Girl Scout Cookies yourself? Buy our GCS feminized seeds while they are in sale, one of the most popular strains on Leafly! GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds) grows into a stunning cannabis plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. The strain has been derived from OG Kush x Durban Poison and is easy to grow due the high mold resistance. GSC can be grown indoors as well as outdoors, has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days and is well suited for growing methods like SOG and SCROG. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 190 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has tastes like chocolate, earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper and woody. Effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social and uplifting. Buy one of the most popular strains on Leafly at Weedseedsexpress. Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/girl-scout-cookies-feminized-seeds
Weedseedsexpress
GSC
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.