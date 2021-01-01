 Loading…

Sativa

Haze 1 feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Haze 1 feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Haze 1 feminized seeds

Haze 1 feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Haze 1 has been derived from: Mexican Haze x Thai x Colombian x Jamaican. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 98 days. Haze 1 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: chemical, earthy, flowery, herbal, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Haze 1 feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/haze-1-feminized-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

Arjan's Ultra Haze #1

Arjan's Ultra Haze #1

Arjan’s Ultra Haze #1 is a Dutch sativa bred by Green House Seeds, who combined Neville’s Haze with landrace strains from Cambodia and Laos. With mellow effects that stay cerebrally centered, this strain is perfect for those seeking introspective, meditative moments or a light, active buzz. Four Cannabis Cup placements have won Arjan’s Ultra Haze #1 a sterling reputation, but growers will have to wait with agonizing patience for its buds to finish their 13 weeks of flowering.

