 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. White Widow feminized seeds
Hybrid

White Widow feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds White Widow feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds White Widow feminized seeds

$75.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

White Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Widow has been derived from: Original White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 140 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, pungent, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 36.80 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-widow-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review