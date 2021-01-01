About this product

Jack Herer feminized seeds grows into a plant with 45% indica and 55% sativa properties. Jack Herer has been derived from: Haze x Shiva Skunk x Northern Lights #5. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Jack Herer feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, haze, skunk, spicy, pepper and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, social.