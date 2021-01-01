About this product

Northern Light x Big Bud autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Northern Light x Big Bud has been derived from: Northern Light x Big Bud (Critical x Skunk #1). The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Northern Light x Big Bud autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, sweet, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Northern Light x Big Bud autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/northern-light-x-big-bud-autoflowering-feminized-seeds