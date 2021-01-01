 Loading…

Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds

About this product

Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Lithium OG Kush has been derived from: OG kush x Master Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, fruity, pine, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/lithium-og-kush-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

