About this product

Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Lithium OG Kush has been derived from: OG kush x Master Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, fruity, pine, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Lithium OG Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/lithium-og-kush-feminized-seeds