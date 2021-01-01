About this product

Master Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Master Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Master Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 160 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Master Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/master-kush-feminized-seeds