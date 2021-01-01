About this product

Mazar autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Mazar has been derived from: Mazar x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Mazar autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 70 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 90 cm and will yield 475 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: chemical, earthy, soft, spicy and the effects can best be described as: lazy, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Mazar autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/mazar-autoflowering-feminized-seeds