Northern Lights feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$75.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
SALE - 30% OFF! Northern Lights feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Northern Lights has been derived from: Original Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Northern Lights feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet, pine, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 40.10 USD for 28.07 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Northern Lights feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/northern-lights-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.