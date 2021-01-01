 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple express feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Pineapple Express feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Pineapple Express has been derived from: Pineapple x Lemon Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 63 days. Pineapple Express feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 130 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, mango, soft, sweet, peach, tropical and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, stoned. View all details about Pineapple Express feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

