Pineapple Express feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Pineapple Express has been derived from: Pineapple x Lemon Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 63 days. Pineapple Express feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 130 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 170 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, mango, soft, sweet, peach, tropical and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, stoned. View all details about Pineapple Express feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.