Pinkman Goo feminized seeds
Pinkman Goo feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Pinkman Goo has been derived from: Grandaddy Purple x Grape Ape x Northern Lights #5. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 77 days. Pinkman Goo feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 500 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. View all details about Pinkman Goo feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 74.07 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Pinkman Goo feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/pinkman-goo-feminized-seeds
Pinkman Goo by Twompson Praeter is an unusual flower with a fascinating mutation. While the genetic background of this strain remains unknown, the seedstock was discovered by Praeter’s sister, hidden in an Altoid container behind a stove. Pinkman Goo earned its name from the resinous drops that develop on the astoundingly pink flowers during photosynthesis. This mutation has been said to raise the THC content by up to 4% compared to buds without it. Keep an eye out for Pinkman Goo from CaliCropDoc.