Indica

Power Kush feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Power Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Power Kush has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Power Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pungent, skunk, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: giggly, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Power Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/power-kush-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Power Kush

Power Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks. 

