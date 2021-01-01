Power Kush feminized seeds
Power Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Power Kush has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Power Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pungent, skunk, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: giggly, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Power Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/power-kush-feminized-seeds
Weedseedsexpress
Power Kush
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks.
