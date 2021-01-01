About this product

Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Power Plant has been derived from: African. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 120 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Power Plant feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/power-plant-feminized-seeds