Power Plant feminized seeds
by Weedseedsexpress
About this product
Power Plant feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Power Plant has been derived from: African. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 120 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Power Plant feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/power-plant-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Power Plant
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.
